Focus on the Boro Community Photo Project on Display Through July 5

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

Nearly 100 local photographers submitted over 260 images to the 2019 Focus on the Boro project, a community endeavor designed to encourage photographers of all skill levels and ages to shoot, enjoy and display their photography.

The Rotunda Gallery at Murfreesboro City Hall will display an exhibit featuring the works through July 5.

Judges will view the works the first week of June, and select contest winners in various categories.

Organizers will announce winners at a reception on Friday, June 14, from 6–9 p.m. Many of the photographers, ranging in age from 7 to 80, will be present at that event, and the evening will include live music and refreshments.



Photo by April Hunt

Photo by Jody Hoevelmann

Murfreesboro City Hall is located at 111 W. Vine St.

For more information on Focus on the Boro, contact Jessica Nelson at photographyconnectmboro@gmail.com.

View the 2018 Focus on the Boro winners here:

