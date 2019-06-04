Human Animal Bond in Tennessee Brings Dogs into Various Agencies for Animal Assisted Therapy

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

Human Animal Bond in Tennessee, better known as HABIT, has recently expanded to Middle Tennessee. As an outreach program of the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine, HABIT has been “changing lives, one visit at a time” since 1986 by bringing the joy of pet visitation to people throughout East Tennessee. The program has grown thanks to a state grant and the HABIT program has expanded, not only to a new location but with a new focus.

In 2018 HABIT opened its Middle Tennessee office with the goal of increasing the reach of animal assisted therapy beyond the expected settings of nursing homes and schools to also work with people who have experienced trauma such as domestic violence, child abuse or sexual assault.

HABIT coordinates volunteers who have well-mannered, friendly dogs, cats or rabbits (but mostly dogs) with agencies that want animal visits for their clients or staff. All of the animals are medically screened on a yearly basis, and must complete a behavioral evaluation which looks at the animal’s temperament and training, as well as the owner’s handling skills.

While HABIT is a volunteer based organization, HABIT also has staff that continually work with the volunteers and agencies to provide guidance regarding pet visitation, program development and evaluation. One thing that makes HABIT unique is that not only do the volunteers go through a process, but so do the agencies that want regular HABIT visits. Agencies must complete an application as well as some additional paperwork and have a site visit from the HABIT coordinator. This way, HABIT volunteers are matched with the agency based upon the needs of the agency, the interests of the volunteer, and the behavior evaluation of the dog, so it is a good fit for everyone involved—not all therapy dogs are the same!

Today, you’ll find HABIT dogs in locations in Nashville such as Davidson County Juvenile Court, the Mary Parrish Center, the Nashville Family Safety Center, Davidson County Detention Facility and Trevecca University Counseling Center. Now, HABIT is establishing itself in Rutherford County.

The first step for anyone who would like to be involved with HABIT, either as a volunteer or to have HABIT dogs visit your agency, is to attend an information meeting. There are two of these meetings in Murfreesboro scheduled in June: June 12 at 4:15 p.m. at the Linebaugh Public Library, 105 W. Vine St., in the second floor board room, and on June 22 at 1:30 p.m. at the Technology Engagement Center, 306 Minerva Dr. These meetings are for humans only, so please leave your furry friends at home.

For more information on HABIT, email habitmt@utk.edu, call 615-626-0313 or visit facebook.com/humananimalbondintennessee.