International Folkfest 2019 Brings Dancers from Netherlands, Czech Republic, Germany

Each summer, the International Folkfest brings dance groups from around the world to Middle Tennessee.
This year, the event, hosted annually by the Murfreesboro-based Cripple Creek Cloggers, will bring troupes from Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Germany and the United States for community performances June 11–13.
Kinder-und Jugendtanzensemble Neuenhagen from Germany
This will include a big, free public show at Cannonsburgh Pioneer Village the evening of Wednesday, June 12, featuring all visiting groups. Organizers invite all area residents to come out and welcome the dancers to Murfreesboro, bring a blanket or lawn chair to relax and enjoy the performances, and possibly, by the program’s end, get up and join in some of the dancing themselves.
The international groups will also perform for area schools, civic clubs and youth and senior citizen organizations during their stay.
Dancers from Czech Republic
___
The full 2019 International Folkfest performance schedule includes:
Tuesday, June 11
10 a.m.
Linebaugh Public Library
105 W. Vine St.
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Netherlands
Free
7 p.m.
South Jackson Civic Center
Tullahoma, TN 37388
all groups
$10
For tickets, call 931-455-4045
___
Wednesday, June 12
6 p.m.
Cannonsburgh Pioneer Village
312 S. Front St.
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
all groups
Free
___
Thursday, June 13
10 a.m.
Smyrna Public Library
400 Enon Springs Road W.
Smyrna, TN 37167
Czech Republic
Free
6 p.m.
Bell Buckle Banquet Hall
27 Railroad Sq.
Bell Buckle, TN 37020
all groups
Free
___
For more information on International Folkfest, contact Steve Cates at 615.896.3559 or appdancer@aol.com or visit mboro-international-folkfest.org.