International Folkfest 2019 Brings Dancers from Netherlands, Czech Republic, Germany

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

​Each summer, the International Folkfest brings dance groups from around the world to Middle Tennessee.

This year, the event, hosted annually by the Murfreesboro-based Cripple Creek Cloggers, will bring troupes from Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Germany and the United States for community performances June 11–13.



Kinder-und Jugendtanzensemble Neuenhagen from Germany

This will include a big, free public show at Cannonsburgh Pioneer Village the evening of Wednesday, June 12, featuring all visiting groups. Organizers invite all area residents to come out and welcome the dancers to Murfreesboro, bring a blanket or lawn chair to relax and enjoy the performances, and possibly, by the program’s end, get up and join in some of the dancing themselves.

The international groups will also perform for area schools, civic clubs and youth and senior citizen organizations during their stay.



Dancers from Czech Republic

___

The full 2019 International Folkfest performance schedule includes:

​Tuesday, June 11

​10 a.m.

Linebaugh Public Library

105 W. Vine St.

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Netherlands

Free

​

7 p.m.

South Jackson Civic Center

Tullahoma, TN 37388

all groups

$10

For tickets, call 931-455-4045

___

​Wednesday, June 12

6 p.m.

​​Cannonsburgh Pioneer Village

312 S. Front St.

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

all groups

​Free

​___

​Thursday, June 13

10 a.m.

​Smyrna Public Library

400 Enon Springs Road W.

Smyrna, TN 37167

Czech Republic

Free

​

6 p.m.

​Bell Buckle Banquet Hall

27 Railroad Sq.

Bell Buckle, TN 37020

all groups

​Free

___​

For more information on International Folkfest, contact Steve Cates at 615.896.3559 or ​appdancer@aol.com or visit mboro-international-folkfest.org.