June Community Events

by Andrea Stockard

June 2 – Back the Blue Celebrity Golf Classic

Black Tie Moving presents Back the Blue Celebrity Golf Classic and Casino Pairings Party. Participate in fun casino gaming and live entertainment to raise funds for the 100 Club Nashville, an all-volunteer organization that helps the families of fallen first responders in Middle Tennessee. Come out Sunday, June 2, from 6–10 p.m. at Stones River Country Club (1830 Northwest Broad St.) for live acoustic performances, casino prizes, hors d’oeurves, cash bars and a cigar station outside. The golf tournament kicks off Monday, June 3. For more information, call Elite Events of Music City at 615-995-9316 or find them on Facebook.

June 4 – Play for JA Bowling Scramble

The Junior Achievement Bowling Scramble helps raise valuable donations for JA students Tuesday, June 4, from 6–8 p.m. and offers a chance to show off your bowling skills. Companies, organizations and individuals form teams and get donations from the community. Held at Lanes, Trains and Automobiles. For more information, contact 615-890-3999 or ltadepot.com.

June 4 and 6 – Grief 101 and Grief and Loss Gathering

Offered year-round, the Grief 101 workshop provides a safe space for bereaved adults to better understand grief, learn supportive tools, and gain insights the first Thursday of the month 5:30–6:40 p.m. at The Grief Center at Alive (1629 Williams Dr.). Young adults who have been impacted by a death can join the Grief and Loss Gathering the first Tuesday of every month from 6 p.m.–7:15 p.m. For more information, visit alivehospice.org.

June 6 – Cocktails at Copper Ridge

Join one of Charity Circle’s historic “caroling parties” at Cocktails at Copper Ridge (3597 Betty Ford Rd.) Thursday, June 6, from 5–8 p.m. Coined as a summer social with cocktails and tastings, the event venue features a cedar-lined barn on a 17-acre horse farm and a picturesque setting to kick-off the season. For more information, contact ownby2922@comcast.net or visit charitycirclemboro.com.

June 7 – Wine on the Veranda

Enjoy Wine on the Veranda at the Sam Davis Home (1399 Sam Davis Rd., Smyrna) Friday, June 7, from 5–9 p.m. The annual fundraiser features wine, great food and live music. The VIP hour is from 5–6 p.m. with special food and wine pairings. General admission begins at 6 p.m. For more information, call 615-459-2341 or visit samdavishome.org/event-tickets.

June 7 and 8 – Downtown Days of Summer

Platinum Partners launches the first Downtown Days of Summer celebration Friday and Saturday, June 7 and 8, help bring awareness to all that Murfreesboro’s downtown area has to offer. A community-wide yard sale kicks off at 7 a.m. both days. Various sponsoring downtown businesses will feature special offerings throughout the weekend and event organizers encourage the community to participate in all of the great activities near the Murfreesboro Square that weekend, like the Friday Night Live Concert at 7 p.m. Friday, the Murfreesboro Saturday Market at 8 a.m. on Saturday, and shopping on the Murfreesboro Square. For more information, find a Downtown Days of Summer event page on Facebook.

June 8 – Kids Club: Magic Day

The Sterling Organization presents Abracadabra! Kids Club: Magic Day Saturday, June 8, from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. in at Stones River Town Centre, Center Court (1720 Old Fort Pkwy.). Enjoy face painting, balloon art, giveaways and crafts. For more information, visit shopstonesriver.com.

June 8 – Healthy Habits for Life

Do you have low energy, digestive issues or problems sleeping? Do you want natural solutions for supporting your health and the health of your family but don’t know where to start? Join Melissa Holt, dōTERRA leader and essential oil educator, at Red Carpet Storage (124 John R. Rice Blvd.), Saturday, June 8, from 2–4 p.m. Learn about essential oils and safe and natural alternatives in daily wellness while choosing quality therapeutic grade oils. For more information, contact 615-513-7572 or info@bluecupmonkeyoillife.com. For more information, find Blue Cup Monkey Oil Life on Facebook or Instagram or visit bluecupmonkeyoillife.com.

June 8 – Christian Publishers Kids Day

Christian Publishers Outlet will host a Kids Day on Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. The day will include free face painting, a Berenstain Bears story time at 10:50 a.m. and a Pete the Cat story time at 1:20 p.m. Meet Brother and Sister Bear from 11–11:30 a.m. and Pete the Cat from 1:30–2 p.m. Children’s author Amy Parker will sign books beginning at 11:30 a.m. and Mike Nawrocki, VeggieTales co-creator and the voice of Larry the Cucumber, will sign his latest book beginning at 12:30 p.m. Christian Publishers Outlet is located at 2033 Old Fort Pkwy.

June 8 – Singles Meeting

Are you single and ready to mingle? Do you have doubt about going out? Join this casual mingle with singles Saturday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m. at 915 Robert Rose Dr. For more information, contact authorjohannwilkerson@gmail.com.

June 8 – Children’s Author Carrie Lowrance

Linebaugh Public Library (105 W. Vine St.) will host children’s author and poet Carrie Lowrance’s book signing Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Lowrance signs and sells copies of the Boys Will Be Boys Series and her three books of poetry, Lithium Dreams and Melancholy Sunrise, The Safety of Objects and Shadow of Soul. She offers a fun sense of humor from adolescent growing pains to deep life meaning and reflection. Lowrance began writing at a young age at her local newspaper; she also offers consulting services for new authors looking to self-publish. For more information, call 615-893-4131 or visit rclstn.org.

June 8 – Cannon Runs for Children

Runners and walkers of all ages fill the streets of Woodbury for the third annual Cannon Runs for Children on Saturday, June 8. Registration starts at 6:45 a.m. at Dillon Park (Woodbury), with speakers at 7:15 a.m. and the race at 7:30 a.m. Runners and walkers may pre-register at cannoncac.org or runsignup.com by searching Cannon Runs for Children, or by calling the Child Advocacy Center at 615-563-9915. The Cannon County Child Advocacy Center works as a team with the Department of Children’s Services, law enforcement, and the District Attorney’s Office to respond to child abuse cases, aggressively prosecute offenders and help children and families heal from the trauma. For more information, contact cdavis@cannoncac.org or visit cacrutherford.org.

June 8 – Yoga at the Island

Yoga is a great way to relax and focus, especially outdoors in nature. Meet Saturday, June 8, and the second Saturday every month, at the beautiful Gateway Island (1875 W. College St.) from 9–10 a.m. for a free yoga class. Yoga focuses on improving your balance and flexibility while at the same time reducing stress. Class is for beginning and intermediate levels ages 13 and older. For more information, visit bjohnson@murfreesborotn.gov.

June 9 & 22 – Jenergy For Life- Posture Repair Workshop

Dr. Jen Dickens Massie strives for people to be “happy, healthy and strong!” As a doctor of physical therapy, Jenergy for Life teaches an introductory workshop focusing on posture repair, core strength, stability and body mechanics. Start to decrease back and neck pain, improve mood and energy levels, improve efficiency of movement, improve confidence and decrease risk for injury. All fitness levels are welcome. Join a session at Float Academy (131 Cason Ln.) Sunday, June 9, from 2–3 p.m. ($20 includes a kombucha) and at the Walnut House (116 N. Walnut St.) on Saturday, June 22, from 9–10 am ($15 if you pre-register). Register by contacting jenergyforlife@gmail.com or 615-592-6408.

June 10 – Fearless and Fabulous

Join Reed and Associates for a Women’s Empowerment evening Monday, June 10, from 6–9 p.m. at Slick Pig BBQ (1920 E. Main St.). Come dressed in what makes you feel the most fabulous and BYOB for a fun night of socializing, networking and great speakers. Enjoy a selfie station, Red Carpet Recap by Spread the Positive and dinner by Slick Pig BBQ. Admission is $7.50. For more information, visit fearlessandfabulous619.eventbrite.com.

June 11 – Summer Sanity

Join Hello Beautiful 615 (2705 Old Fort Pkwy. Suite E) Tuesday, June 11, from 6–7 p.m. for a fun and interactive essential oil make-and-take Summer Sanity event. Make 10 customized roller bottles and sprays perfect for surviving summer. Learn the basics about essential oils. The kit includes “Backseat Blues,” “I’m Bored,” “Bug Off,” “After Bite,” “Cool Down,” “Summer Nights,” “Sweat Stinks,” “Too Much Sun,” “Bathing Suit Season” and “Wait, the Kids Are Home for How Long?”. Cost is $50 and includes all of the supplies needed. Space is limited and RSVP is required. Click the Eventbrite link or stop by Hello Beautiful to register. For more information, call 615-900-3515 or find Hello Beautiful 615 on Facebook.

June 11 – Business After Hours

The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce will present its May Business After Hours event at the Rutherford County Library System Technology Engagement Center, 306 Minerva Dr., from 4:30–6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11. Bring plenty of business cards to this informal social networking event designed to connect you with business professionals from across Rutherford County. Admission is $10 for members and $20 for future members.

June 12 – Living Sent Ministries

Join Living Sent Ministries in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, June 12, from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Experience (521 Old Salem Rd.) for speaker Hunter McFarlin, an avid follower of Christ. He contributed as a co-founder to the beginning the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, Rutherford Books from Birth and the lunch meetings once known as “Pass the Salt.” Get a free lunch from Puckett’s Restaurant. Guests are welcome. Please RSVP at bob.williams@alhambrapartners.com.

June 12 – International FolkFest

Witness dance groups from around the world perform at Cannonsburgh Village (312 S. Front St.) Wednesday, June 12, from 6–8:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs. For more information, call 615-890-0355.

June 14 – Boro Art Crawl

Take part in the Boro Art Crawl featuring local artists throughout downtown Murfreesboro on Friday, June 14, from 6–9 p.m. Refreshments are served at most venues. Proceeds of all art purchases go directly to the artists. For more information, visit boroartcrawl.com.

Pictured: Artwrok by Brette Leonardson/Boro Art Crawl

June 15 – Breaking the Chains

Rutherford County’s first African-American school celebrates the annual Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, at Bradley Academy Museum (415 S. Academy St.) Saturday, June 15, from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. The American holiday commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery in the U.S. state of Texas, and more generally the emancipation of enslaved African Americans throughout the former Confederate States of America. Family and friends enjoy games and activities for the kids, food and art vendors and live music. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

June 15 – Celebrate Us Boro

Amber Monèt and Logan Semone host the Celebrate Us Juneteenth Festival on Saturday, June 15, from noon–5 p.m. at Murfreesboro Patterson Park (521 Mercury Blvd.). Enjoy games, food, music, live performances, education stations, free giveaways and the Honor the Ancestors Ceremony. The event is free. However, donations are welcome. To volunteer or lend your services, contact celebrateusboro@gmail.com or find the event on Facebook.

June 15 – RC Cola-MoonPie Festival

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Bell Buckle RC-MoonPie Festival at the Bell Buckle Chamber (4 Railroad Square) on Saturday, June 15, from 7 a.m.–5 p.m. This Southern dynamic duo is celebrated with kings and queens, music, food, entertainment, games and a parade. Participate in the 5k and 10-mile runs through the countryside, arts and crafts vendor booths, games and lots of RC Cola and MoonPies. The MoonPie 10-Mile Run is a certified course which started in 1995 with the 5K Fun Run as a new addition. For more information, find the event on Facebook or visit bellbucklechamber.com.

June 15 – Dine With Heroes and Princesses

Dine with your favorite royal and heroic characters at Puckett’s on the Square (114 N. Church St.) Saturday, June 15, from 9–11 a.m. Bring your little princess or prince or superhero for a magical pancake breakfast featuring Elsa, Tiana, Wonder Woman, Spider-Man and Black Panther. Each child gets a photo op with his or her favorite icon and custom-made balloon characters from the 615 Balloon Guy. A $38 ticket includes silver dollar pancakes with fruit, sausage and drinks for one child and one adult. Each additional child is $15, and each additional adult is $19. Find the event on Eventbrite.

June 15 and 29 – Lantern Tour of Stones River National Cemetery

Join a park ranger for an hour-long walk by lantern light through Stones River National Cemetery (3501 Old Nashville Hwy.) every other Saturday in June from 7:30–8:45 p.m. Appreciate the human stories housed within the cemetery by listening to soldiers and civilians share their experiences through the letters they wrote and received during the conflict. Reservations are required. No walk-ons are permitted. Reservations open through Eventbrite at 10 a.m. on the Saturday preceding the program. Children under 10 years of age and pets are not recommended. For more information, find StonesRiverNPS on Facebook and Twitter.

June 16 – Father’s Day Brunch and Car Meet

Tasty Table offers a delicious brunch buffet at Mayday Brewery (521 Old Salem Rd.) for Father’s Day Sunday, June 16, with a breakfast including casserole, bacon, sausage links, biscuits, gravy, fruit, salad, frittata and muffins. Cost is $15. For more information, visit maydaybrewery.com.

June 19 – Cooking with Juicy’s

Join Juicy’s Wellness Cafe of Murfreesboro (2314 Medical Center Pkwy.) to learn secrets about making healthy food that doesn’t taste like healthy food. The second session of the monthly cooking class series, Summer Sandwiches and Treats, takes place from 8:30–9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19. Class fee is $20. For more information, stay tuned on Juicy’s Wellness Cafe’s social media or find the event on Eventbrite.

June 19 – Longest Day Dance Showcase

Join Dance Murfreesboro in the fight against Alzheimer’s Disease at the 4th Annual Longest Day Dance Showcase and After Party at The Warehouse (730 Middle Tennessee Blvd.) Wednesday, June 19, from 5:30–10:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 for the VIP Pre-Party featuring great food from local restaurants and beverages from vendors like Hop Springs. Seating starts at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7 p.m. The after-party including music and dancing. Find out more information on Eventbrite.

June 20 – The Connection

Local small business owners will gather for The Connection: An Evening of Professional Networking and Business Brainstorming from 5–7 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, at Mayday Brewery, 521 Old Salem Rd. All Middle Tennessee entrepreneurs and professionals are welcome to attend this casual, free, no-obligation event, where they can meet other small business owners and tap into one another’s experience and energy. A discussion will encourage participation from those in attendance, asking them to articulate their vision for their business and calling for examples of some of the business challenges and solutions they are experiencing. The series will continue the third Thursday of each month.

June 20 – MTC Family Security Event

The Murfreesboro Technology Council presents Keeping Your Family Safe, Parental Controls and Screentime Monitoring, with Matt Haese and Ryan Horony on Thursday, June 20, from 6–7 p.m. at the View at Fountains. Better understand how technology is affecting your family how you can become tech-wise in this digital world. Learn helpful strategies and tools to monitor and protect your family. Networking is welcome before and after. Registration required; space is limited. For more information, visit murfreesborotechnology.com and click on Events Calendar.

June 20–21 – Co-woofing 2019

Each June, many pet lovers observe Take Your Pet to Work Week, highlighted this year by Take Your Cat to Work Day on June 17, and Take Your Dog to Work Day on June 21. On Thursday, June 20, in conjunction with The Connection monthly entrepreneurs meeting, Mayday Brewery will host a free pet photo booth from 5–7 p.m. Organizers invite well-mannered, leashed pets to the brewery for photos. 4 Paws Pastries dog treat truck will be onsite and Licker and Whine will offer treat bags for the pets. Mayday Brewery is located at 521 Old Salem Rd. The following day, Friday, June 21, Cultivate Coworking will host a cowoofing photo booth event from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. during which humans can bring in their dogs for photos, treats and more. Cultivate Coworking is located at 107 W. Lytle St.

June 21 – Open House, Open Mic Night

Music & Arts opens up the doors of every store location to invite students, parents, musicians and educators to Lesson Studio at Music & Arts (536 N. Thompson Ln.) on Friday, June 21, from 6–8 p.m. On Friday’s international Make Music Day, perform at an open mic or stop by to enjoy free live music. On Saturday, attend a free beginner guitar classes at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Guitars can be borrowed. Instrument specials are available throughout the weekend. University-trained, background-checked lesson instructors are available for instruction and assistance. For more information, visit musicarts.com/cms/open-house-weekend.

June 21 – Third Friday Night Concert

Come out and bring your lawn chairs, a blanket and picnic and join Cannonsburgh Village (312 S. Front St.) for outdoor music featuring Rockvale Blue on Friday, June 21, from 7–9 p.m. For more information, contact 615-890-0355 or shodges@murfreesborotn.gov.

June 22 – Aloha Hānai Luau

Nourish Food Bank exists to feed families and fuel hope, providing compassionate services and collaborative partnerships that create a network of care. Hānai means “to nourish.” Join the group on Saturday, June 22, from 6:30–9:30 p.m. at 1809 Memorial Blvd. in the first community-wide luau in Rutherford County filled with delicious Laua themed food, local libations and a lively Laua atmosphere. This event is 21 and up. For more information, find the event on Facebook or visit nourishfoodbank.ticketspice.com/aloha-hanai.

June 22 – Downtown Disney Festival

Downtown Disney Festival is Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. with 100% of ticket sales benefiting the Kymari House. Festivities include a bounce house, face painting, temporary tattoos, decorate your own Mickey or Minnie ears, Main Street Emporium (candy, bubbles, balloons, etc.), coloring station, games, Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique and Pirates League makeovers. Each activity costs a certain amount of tickets, which are $1 apiece, and some activities are free. For more information, find the event page on Eventbrite.

June 23 – Brunch & Brushes at Juicy’s

Join Juicy’s Wellness Cafe of Murfreesboro (2314 Medical Center Pkwy.) for their first session of Brunch & Brushes on Sunday, June 23, from noon–2 p.m., for a fun afternoon of food, drinks and creativity (BYOB). Paint fruit and vegetable still-life photos while enjoying delicious vegan food and beverages. No experience required. Cost is $60. Take home your masterpiece. For more information, find the event on Eventbrite.

June 23 – Yoga and Boocha

Join a yoga class at the beautiful Float Alchemy Taproom (131 Cason Ln.) on Sunday, June 23, from 3–4:30 p.m. This is a mixed level flow open to the public and led by yogi friend Mariah Norton. Class is limited to 15 and fills up quickly. RSVP advance at Float Alchemy or visit floatalchemy.com. $20 includes a 16 oz. kombucha from the tap and a dose of hemp botanical blend for flow and focus. Just bring a mat. For more information, visit the Eventbrite page or Float Alchemy on Facebook.

June 26 – Black, White and Read All Over Community Blood Drive

Mayday Brewery (521 Old Salem Rd.) hosts a blood drive on Wednesday, June 26, from 3–8 p.m. For more information, find the event on Facebook or visit redcrossblood.org for more information on donating blood, if you are eligible to donate and how collected blood can make a big difference in the lives of others.

June 26 – Let’s Whine About It – Networking for Women Over 35

Are you looking for a group of fun-loving, professional, networking women over 35 who want to get together once a month and enjoy a cocktail? Come to The Goat (2355 Adwell St.) with Rachel Albertson the last Wednesday of the month with a set topic of discussion at each event. Enjoy half-price drink specials (and if you do, please get an Uber). For more information, find the event on Eventbrite.

June 29 – Time Management Workshop for Moms

Latonya Moore offers techniques and strategies for home school moms to incorporate activities throughout daily living while keeping family and homeschool first. This workshop is hands-on, so be prepared to do some work. Light refreshments and gifts are offered. The event is at the Technology Engagement Center (306 Minerva Dr.) on Saturday, June 29, from 1–3 p.m.

June 29 – Boro Dojo Group

The Boro Dojo Group meets in the Learning Center of the Linebaugh Public Library (105 W. Vine St.) the fourth Saturday of every month, from 9–11 a.m. for ages 7–17 to explore technology. Dojo is an online behavior management system intended to foster positive student behaviors and classroom culture. For information, call 615-893-4131 or visit rcls.org.

June 29 – Hog Roast at the Mill

Join Readyville Mill (5418 Murfreesboro Rd.) for a Hog Roast Saturday, June 29, from 4–8 p.m., with an open fire hog roast and sides made with products from surrounding farms, beer and merch from Tailgate Brewery, local producers, vendors and artisans, live music, outdoor games and educational tours of the historic mill. A portion of all ticket sales are donated to a local charity. This is a 21-and-up event. For more information, visit readyvillemill.com or find the event on Facebook. Tickets on Eventbrite.

Wednesdays – Inner Elements Yoga Workshop

Join Body & Mind Consulting – Wellness Studio, 540 Uptown Square, for a five-week yoga series on Wednesdays in June to explore each of the Earth’s natural elements as they relate to the human body. Use movement, breath practices and ancient yoga philosophy to reboot and balance the body’s subtle energy system while also finding deep healing and relaxation. All levels and beginners are welcome. Bring a yoga mat. Cost for this workshop is $45. Arrive 15 minutes early. For more information, call 615-310-1491 or find the event on Eventbrite.

Mondays in June – Girls Who Code

Girls Who Code meet Mondays in June in the Technology Engagement Center (306 Minerva Dr.) from 4:30–6:30 p.m. This group’s goal is to increase the number of women in computer science. For more information, call 615-904-4493 or visit girlswhocode.com.

Wednesdays in June – Wild Things: Welcome to the Wilderness!

Children ages 1–4 (with adult) are invited to Welcome to the Wilderness! Wednesdays in June from 9:30–10 a.m. at the Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park (697 Veterans Pkwy.). Introduce your child to the wonders of nature in this fun-filled class with unique songs and a discussion about the animal of the week. Each class includes a simple craft and a nature hike or fun activity. Registration is required. Please call the Tuesday before class to register at 615-217-3017. Cost is $3 per person. Contact outdoormurfreesboro@murfreesborotn.gov for more information.

Tuesdays – Heart of Tennessee Toastmasters

The Heart of Tennessee Toastmasters is an international organization devoted to helping others advance their communication and leadership skills. Through participation in a variety of roles at each meeting, learn better listening skills, critical thinking, goal setting and public speaking. Meet at 7 p.m. on the first, third and fifth Tuesdays of each month at Keller-Williams Realty (450 St. Andrews Dr.). For more information, visit heartoftennessee.toastmastersclubs.org.

Wednesdays – Boro2Square Runners

Boro2Square Runners is a running group for individuals interested in running and socializing with other runners. Weekly runs begin at 6 p.m. each Wednesday, starting from the Boulevard Bar and Grill, 2154 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Distances covered are 3–5 miles, with runners of all paces welcome to participate. For more information, visit facebook.com/boro2square.

Wednesdays – Writers Group

The Murfreesboro Writers Group, comprised of local writers who seek to improve their work through mutual critique, meets every Wednesday at Linebaugh Library (105 W. Vine St.) from 6–8 p.m. You might hear science fiction, poetry, alternate reality, memoir, fantasy, mystery, literary fiction, or more. For more information, find Murfreesboro Writers Group on Facebook, email sayhello@murfreesborowritersgroup.com, call 615-893-4131 or visit rclstn.org.

Thursdays – Chess Club

The Murfreesboro Chess Club meets each Thursday at 6 p.m. at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 907 E. Main St. Chess players of all levels are invited to come meet and play against other local chess enthusiasts. For more information, call 615-713-9256 or email murfreesborochess@gmail.com.

Saturdays and Sundays – Meditation and Yoga

Come to a half-hour guided meditation at Hop Springs to learn how to use meditation as a tool to reduce stress, control anxiety, promote emotional health, lengthen attention span, reduce age-related memory loss, help fight addictions, improve sleep, help control pain and decrease blood pressure, Saturdays and Sunday in May from 10–10:30 a.m. No experience needed. Cost is $5. From 10:30–11:30, enjoy a harmonized yoga sequence that includes long holds and dynamic movement. Class flows through sun salutations and varying poses that strengthen and open the body while focusing on breath and mindfulness. All ages and levels are welcome. Please arrive 5–10 minutes early. Please bring your own mat, although extras are available. Yoga only is $12; yoga and beer is $15. Registration for either is not required but encouraged. For more information, visit hopspringstn.com/yoga.

Saturdays – Historical Society Opens Ransom School

The Rutherford County Historical Society invites everyone to visit Ransom School (717 N. Academy St.) Saturday mornings from 9 a.m.–noon to discuss history while enjoying a cup of coffee. Bring old photos and memorabilia, and leave with a better understanding of, and appreciation for, your past. Volunteers needed. For more information, visit rutherfordtnhistory.org.

Ongoing – Al-Anon

Attend Al-Anon meetings, a fellowship program for the families and friends of alcoholics, weekly at 435 S. Molloy Ave. (off of Bridge Ave.). Meeting times include 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sundays; 6:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays; and noon on Saturdays. For more information, contact 270-293-5201.

Saturdays in June – Saturday Market

Visit the Saturday Marketplace around the historic Rutherford County Courthouse on the Murfreesboro Public Square each Saturday throughout summer from 8 a.m.–noon. Purchase fresh produce, fruit, baked goods, flowers, plants and crafts. For more information, call 615-895-1887.