Features:
Everybody Drum Some
Community rhythm event returns to Old Fort Park for Make Music Day, June 21.
Meowfreesboro
Catfeine combines kitties and coffee in a delightful cafe experience.
United We Style
Storytellers, hairstylists and musicians join forces for United Way fundraiser.
Ride Jonah Ride
Motorcycle event keeps Jonah Guider’s memory alive, raises funds for PHA.
Brunch in the Boro
Discover the area’s best brunch locations.
Property Tax Hike
Murfreesboro City officials propose 40 percent property tax increase, many residents suggest cutting spending.
In Every Issue:
Events
Farmers’ Markets, Yoga, MoonPie Fest, Co-woofing, Lantern Tour at Stones River Battlefield and more!
Sounds
Concerts
World Famous Thursday Night Blues Jam, Jackillacs, Rockvale Blue, Mark Henes, Entice and more
Music Notes:
Raise a Hallelujah Worship Night on the Murfreesboro Square
Album Reviews:
Living
Gardening
The Delightfully Delicious Tomato
Art
Focus on the Boro Photo Exhibit
Pfeilstorch Incident at Center for the Arts
Fun Home: the Musical at Murfreesboro Little Theater
Movies
Reviews:
John Wick: Ch. 3 –Parabellum
New Movie Releases
Dark Phoenix; Toy Story 4; Secret Life of Pets 2; Shaft and more
News
Rutherford Co. firefighters rescue kittens from structure fire
Business Buzz: Juicy Seafood, Krispy Kreme, Big Daddy’s Burger Bar, Seafood Sensation, Acapulco Burrito, Kneucraft Jewelry and more
Opinion
Show respect and properly display Tennessee tri-star logo
Phil Valentine
China on quest for world domination through manufacturing.
Live Exceptionally . . . Well!
Purge and purify using a simple meditation technique.
Spiritual Matters
Sanctuary, sanctuary!
Recommended Reading
Ecce Deus
Sports Talk
Transgender sports madness continues.
