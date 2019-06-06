Gen. 1:29 CBD Oil, Murfreesboro TN
Current Issue

June 2019

Features:

Everybody Drum Some
Community rhythm event returns to Old Fort Park for Make Music Day, June 21.

Meowfreesboro
Catfeine combines kitties and coffee in a delightful cafe experience.

United We Style
Storytellers, hairstylists and musicians join forces for United Way fundraiser.

Ride Jonah Ride
Motorcycle event keeps Jonah Guider’s memory alive, raises funds for PHA.

Brunch in the Boro
Discover the area’s best brunch locations.

Property Tax Hike
Murfreesboro City officials propose 40 percent property tax increase, many residents suggest cutting spending.

Events
Farmers’ Markets, Yoga, MoonPie Fest, Co-woofing, Lantern Tour at Stones River Battlefield and more!

World Famous Thursday Night Blues Jam, Jackillacs, Rockvale Blue, Mark Henes, Entice and more

Bonnaroo Returns

Raise a Hallelujah Worship Night on the Murfreesboro Square

Kin of Legends

Sugar Lime Blue

Neptune the Mystic

The Delightfully Delicious Tomato

Poetry in the Boro

Boro Art Crawl

Focus on the Boro Photo Exhibit

Pfeilstorch Incident at Center for the Arts

Fun Home: the Musical at Murfreesboro Little Theater

John Wick: Ch. 3 –Parabellum

Always Be My Maybe

New Movie Releases
Dark Phoenix; Toy Story 4; Secret Life of Pets 2; Shaft and more

Rutherford Co. firefighters rescue kittens from structure fire

Business Buzz: Juicy Seafood, Krispy Kreme, Big Daddy’s Burger Bar, Seafood Sensation, Acapulco Burrito, Kneucraft Jewelry and more

Show respect and properly display Tennessee tri-star logo

Phil Valentine
China on quest for world domination through manufacturing.

Live Exceptionally . . . Well!
Purge and purify using a simple meditation technique.

Spiritual Matters
Sanctuary, sanctuary!

Ecce Deus

Transgender sports madness continues.

