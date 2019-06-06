by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

Features:

Everybody Drum Some

Community rhythm event returns to Old Fort Park for Make Music Day, June 21.

Meowfreesboro

Catfeine combines kitties and coffee in a delightful cafe experience.

United We Style

Storytellers, hairstylists and musicians join forces for United Way fundraiser.

Ride Jonah Ride

Motorcycle event keeps Jonah Guider’s memory alive, raises funds for PHA.

Brunch in the Boro

Discover the area’s best brunch locations.

Property Tax Hike

Murfreesboro City officials propose 40 percent property tax increase, many residents suggest cutting spending.

In Every Issue:

Events

Farmers’ Markets, Yoga, MoonPie Fest, Co-woofing, Lantern Tour at Stones River Battlefield and more!

Sounds

Concerts

World Famous Thursday Night Blues Jam, Jackillacs, Rockvale Blue, Mark Henes, Entice and more

Music Notes:

Bonnaroo Returns

Raise a Hallelujah Worship Night on the Murfreesboro Square

Kin of Legends

Album Reviews:

Sugar Lime Blue

Neptune the Mystic

Living

Gardening

The Delightfully Delicious Tomato

Art

Poetry in the Boro

Boro Art Crawl

Focus on the Boro Photo Exhibit

Pfeilstorch Incident at Center for the Arts

Fun Home: the Musical at Murfreesboro Little Theater

Movies

Reviews:

John Wick: Ch. 3 –Parabellum

Always Be My Maybe

New Movie Releases

Dark Phoenix; Toy Story 4; Secret Life of Pets 2; Shaft and more

News

Rutherford Co. firefighters rescue kittens from structure fire

Business Buzz: Juicy Seafood, Krispy Kreme, Big Daddy’s Burger Bar, Seafood Sensation, Acapulco Burrito, Kneucraft Jewelry and more

Opinion

Show respect and properly display Tennessee tri-star logo

Phil Valentine

China on quest for world domination through manufacturing.

Live Exceptionally . . . Well!

Purge and purify using a simple meditation technique.

Spiritual Matters

Sanctuary, sanctuary!

Recommended Reading

Ecce Deus

Sports Talk

Transgender sports madness continues.

___