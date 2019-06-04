MLT Plays Fun Home: The Musical This June

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

This June, Murfreesboro Little Theatre will present Fun Home: The Musical, based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, with music by Jeanine Tesori, and book and lyrics by Lisa Kron.

Fun Home follows Bechdel from her youth to her college years to the present, where she is writing her graphic novel autobiography. As Alison looks back on her past, she struggles to make sense of everything, particularly her relationship with her father, Bruce.

The owner of the Bechdel Funeral Home, a.k.a. “Fun” Home, her father struggles with his own identity and self-discovery. Alison is pulled deeper into her memories and watches her life unfold before her eyes. Fun Home brings to light the memories of our past and how they ultimately shape who we are.

Stephen Burnette directs the production at MLT.

Fun Home: The Musical plays June 7–8, 14–16 and 20–23 with showtimes at 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays.

To reserve and purchase tickets online, visit mltarts.com.