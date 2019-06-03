by Jordan Hall

Industrial rock powerhouse Neptune the Mystic stands triumphantly behind its one and only LP, Visions and Nightmares. It’s an interesting blend of hard rock and symphonic metal. The marriage of the two genres is just the tip of the iceberg. Visions and Nightmares is a downward spiral of really potent metal; however, by the sound of it, the band tosses in splashes of their other various musical influences to even out the sound. It’s a lot to take in, but Visions and Nightmares may represent one of the most experimental bands in Murfreesboro.

Power, ethereal and symphonic are just a few of the metal subgenres used to describe Neptune the Mystic. According to some fans, “werewolf music” is a fair descriptor as well. Hayden C. Gist (guitar), Colin George (drums) and Raphael Borjas (vocals) founded Neptune the Mystic in 2013. The trio later became a full five-piece band when Gentry George (synth/keys) and Kaleb Trench (bass) joined the band to complete their unique sound.

Visions and Nightmares captures some sophisticated sonic complexity. It’s composed, arranged and organized like a professional album should be. It follows a narrative of sound from beginning to end. Some bands miss this key element when it comes to making albums. The track list, with its variety of moods, screams versatility.

Neptune the Mystic lists Ghost, Rammstein, Nine Inch Nails and Radiohead as a few of the band’s influences. Certain tracks also bring Muse to mind. Expect to hear a songs with mountains of vigor. They include everything from spacious synth to impactful drums. The vocalist, Raphael Borjas, delivers a lot of heart behind his lyricism. His stark white microphone and mysterious demeanor provide an exotic focal point for the band. Rhythmically, the members are locked on target, thanks to drummer Colin George. Trench lays down deep bass alongside Gist’s heavy chord progressions. Last but not least, Gentry George plays otherworldly synth leads over the top.

There’s little to gripe about when it comes to the general body of the album. It’s a solid project that sounds professionally mixed and mastered. However, while the recordings are all fantastic and punchy, the songwriting could be a little stronger and at times, certain verses come off slightly generic. None of the individual songs on the album really hooked me in a memorable way, as a band, they’re instrumentally ferocious and Neptune the Mystic has incredible potential.

Visions and Nightmares is available via neptunethemystic.com/music.