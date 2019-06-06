Post Malone, Phish, Griz, Avett Brothers and Thousands of Music Fans to Head to the Farm for Bonnaroo 2019

by Andrea Stockard

As spring turns to summer in Tennessee and the sunscreen and bikini tops come out, thousands of patrons from across the country gather on Manchester’s 700-acre farm for one of the biggest music festivals in the country, Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

This year’s fest takes place June 13–16.

General admission, VIP and Platinum tickets, as well as one-day general admission and one-day VIP tickets that include a shuttle from Nashville are available at bonnaroo.com.

As a former “Roo Regular,” I found myself unable to fight the excitement regarding a place that always gave me a sense of comfort and joy, a place like home. Every regular knows the familiar smell of sunscreen, the glaring sun beating on your back and melting your face and the stench of armpits (not knowing if they’re yours or someone else’s), and yet still not caring because you’re about to see that favorite band of yours that you’ve listened to over 100 times in your car, in your bedroom and with your friends at countless parties. Your campsite is littered with snacks, water, booze, tent gear and camping chairs for when you’re cooking breakfast and gathering the group for the night.

This year Bonnaroo is rumored to break their record attendance with 100,000 people. “Groop Camping” is even offered for 24-plus friends. The one-of-a-kind lineup never fails, featuring over 150 performers not only including mainstream rap and hip-hop artists we all love like Post Malone, Cardi B and Childish Gambino, but also jam-band legends like Phish. Bonnaroo offers music for everyone like The Lumineers and The Avett Brothers for a chill, folk rock vibe, and Odeza, Griz and ZHU to get your electronic fix.

“Roo Regulars” were shocked to see the beloved archway town down after 17 years due to structural issues. Bonnaroo’s Instagram asked fans to post their favorite arch photos in memory of the signature entranceway and its many changing colors and patterns over the years. It is rumored that the replacement is a Jumbotron with ’Roo shows for patrons waiting to get into Centeroo. Bonnaroo has not yet announced the replacement.

Bonnaroo also features other activities like yoga, sound baths, guest speakers, stand-up comedians and silent discos. Experience some of the best food, art and craft vendors, sustainability tents and memorable, iconic and colorful landmarks like “the Wall” and “the Fountain.” As it has been said since the beginning, “I’ll see you on the farm!”

