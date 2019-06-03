by Jordan Hall

Soul is the essence of all things rock ’n’ roll, and it’s surprisingly easy to find by listening to Narcoluptuous by Sugar Lime Blue. This album is another proud milestone belonging to a group who spent a couple of decades developing its sound. Narcoluptuous sounds like a step back in time to the days when mainstream music was painted by rock royalty. The album drips with soulful mojo inspired by the ’60s and ’70s, a treasured era in music.

Sugar Lime Blue aren’t the new kids on the block. Dave and Ashley Beth started the band in 1999. A lot has changed since then, including band members and professional direction. Bands such as The Allman Brothers, The Grateful Dead and Fleetwood Mac influenced the band’s vintage rock sound, and Sugar Lime Blue landed a bullseye with its unshakable sound without an expiration date.

Narcoluptuous, the third studio album in Sugar Lime Blue’s discography, should strike a flame in the hearts of veteran classic rock fans with tracks like “Dancing in the Sunshine.”

“Laying off the Breaks” features a drum opening reminiscent of John Bonham’s rapid-fire snare rolls heard on Led Zeppelin’s first few albums.

There are plenty more nuggets of rock ’n’ roll glory. It’s as if Sugar Lime Blue is carrying on a conversation with ghosts of old.

Interestingly, I find that Ashley Beth’s voice has three different notable qualities. One one hand, her tender style gives Sugar Lime Blue a great touch. Secondly, it meshes well with the emotional energy of the band. Most importantly, we get a sense of the band’s journey through her effortless delivery and synergy with the rest of the band. It’s like glue, and the band itself is tight and relentlessly hip, staying hooked on the groove from start to finish.

Emotional guitar solos are a huge part of the sound. Just about every song on the record features epic guitar breaks. Some bands tend to lack balance in this area; however, Sugar Lime Blue uses them tastefully. The guitar parts don’t distract or take over. In fact, many of them effectively rub right against the edge of Ashley’s smooth vocal delivery. The vocals and lead guitar both share a grizzly persona just waiting to let loose. Sugar Lime Blue teases at unleashing it all, but never completely rides off the rails. It’s a pleasurable, gentle listening experience that keeps the ear begging for just a little more.

Narcoluptuous has a lot going for it, but it’s just a hair short of sensational. Although this album is enjoyable, there’s little innovation and the sound seems to duplicate styles of decades past. Nevertheless, just about any classic rocker in the area should fall in love with Sugar Lime Blue. A vinyl pressing of Narcoluptuous is coming this summer! Visit sugarlimeblue.com for more on the band.