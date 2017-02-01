February Community Events

by Andrea Stockard

Feb. 1 – National Signing Day Celebration

Join MTSU for a National Signing Day Celebration at Kennon Hall of Fame on the MTSU campus Wednesday, Feb. 1. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 and includes light refreshments and beer and wine. Call (615) 898-2210 to reserve a spot.

Feb. 2 – Locally Owned Murfreesboro Member Meeting

Locally Owned Murfreesboro invites its members to Cultivate Coworking (107 W. Lytle St.) from 8–9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, featuring Mayor Shane McFarland speaking about small business in Murfreesboro. Breakfast is provided by Simply Pure Sweets with a Q&A session to follow. Non-members may join Locally Owned Murfreesboro at the event. For more information, find Locally Owned Murfreesboro on Facebook.

Feb. 3 – Princess Night at Oaklands Mansion

Wear your favorite dress or princess costume while being surrounded by princess dresses at Oakland’s Wedding Dresses Through the Decades (900 N. Maney Ave.) at a special event on Friday, Feb. 3. Enjoy cookies and hot chocolate in the museum gift shop beginning at 4 p.m. For reservations, contact mb@OaklandsMansion.org or (615) 893-0022. Tickets are $10 per person or $5 if you dress as your favorite princess.

Feb. 3 – Excellence in Education

This year The City School Foundation’s 10th year celebration highlights Cason Lane Academy as well as charter member John Floyd at the Stones River Country Club (1830 NW Broad St.) on Friday, Feb. 3. Reservations for the Celebration are $250 for individuals. The City Schools Foundation is a group of civic and business leaders banding together to benefit Murfreesboro City Schools’ pre-Kindergarten through sixth-grade students. For more information, call (615) 893-2313.

Feb. 4 – Black History Past, Present, and Future

Celebrate Black History Past, Present, and Future with several displays of inventions created by African Americans alongside cultural music, authentic dishes and history at Bradley Academy and Museum (415 S. Academy St.) from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. For more information, contact (615) 962-8773 or vstembridge@murfreesborotn.gov.

Feb. 4 – Sunburst Winter Beauty Pageant

The Sunburst Beauty Pageant’s Winter Princess/Prince Pageant returns to Stones River Mall (1720 Old Fort Pkwy.) from 1–3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, near the Children’s Play Area. Everyone who enters receives a crown and trophy. Girls and boys are invited to enter the Baby Pageant. A king and queen are chosen in each age group. Girls age 4 and older can enter the Miss Pageant. The costume contest is open to all ages and one winner will be chosen in each age group. For more information, contact mary@sunburstbeauty.com.

Feb. 4 – My 4 Dogs Grand Opening

My 4 Dogs, a new business located at 1912 E. Main St. offering grooming, boarding and spa services for dogs, will hold a grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 4. My 4 Dogs encourages everyone to bring their dog out from 1–4 p.m. for fun and prizes; check out some adoptable dogs, have your dog’s picture taken, talk to a trainer, see some local artists, and there will be cake available for all of the pooches.

Feb. 7 – Libertarian Party Meeting

Join the Rutherford County Libertarian Party at Linebaugh Public Library (105 W. Vine St.) from 6:30–8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, for the local Libertarians’ first meeting in 2017. Hannah Cox of the Beacon Center of Tennessee will speak about the mission of the Beacon Center. For more information, visit facebook.com/rutherfordcountylp.

Feb. 7 – Robert Brandt Book Signing at Linebaugh Public Library

Linebaugh Library (105 W. Vine St.) hosts local author and Tennessee native Robert Brandt from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, as Brandt sells and signs copies of his book, Painted Trillium: A Novel of the Civil War. Detailing a captivating story of survival and rebirth in the Civil War, Painted Trillium is told through the lives of a Tennessee woman and a Union officer who take life-threatening chances to develop a connection that crosses more than state lines. Brandt examined nearly 50 Civil War diaries written by Southern women, as well as numerous other related works and consulted several historians. For more information, call (615) 893-4131 or visit linebaugh.org.

Feb. 7 – Birthday Celebration for New Leash on Life

Let’s Make Wine (109 E. Main St.) invites those who love animals and socializing to their monthly Purple Paws fundraiser from 5–7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, featuring New Leash on Life, a Middle Tennessee Animal Welfare Organization. New Leash on Life celebrates the fifth birthday of one of its rescues, Vino, as she is now assisting with wildlife rescues and fighting breed-specific legislation. Tickets are $20 and include wine samples from Let’s Make Wine and light appetizers. For more information, contact purplepawstn@gmail.com or (615) 530-0551.

Feb. 9 – Business After Hours

Business After Hours is an informal, social networking event designed to connect you with business professionals from across Rutherford County. Bring plenty of business cards. February’s Business After Hours will be held at Lanes, Trains & Automobiles (450 Butler Dr.) from 5–7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Admission is $5 for members and $15 for future members. For more information, visit rutherfordchamber.org.

Feb. 9 – TN Valley Winds Concert

The Tennessee Valley Winds perform a free concert under the direction of Mr. Jack Stamp at MTSU’s T. Earl Hinton Recital Hall at 8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9. Mr. Harry Watters is the guest soloist, and Rick DeJonge will conduct a work that he arranged especially for Mr. Harry Watters and the TVW as a part of the Wind Band Conference hosted by MTSU.

Feb. 9 – Valentine Tea

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Cannonsburgh Village’s 1800’s Leeman House (312 S. Front St.) from 4–6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Dress in your Valentine attire while enjoying refreshments and a themed craft. Reservations required; space is limited (ages 7 and older). Admission is $2.50. For more information, contact (615) 890-0355 or shodges@murfreesborotn.gov.

Feb. 9 – National Alliance on Mental Illness Support Group

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation’s largest grass-roots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. The Rutherford County chapter meets the second Thursday of every month at Greenhouse Ministries (309 S. Spring St.) from 7–9 p.m. to learn more about raising awareness and helping those in need. For more information, visit namitn.org or call (615) 896-6812.

Feb. 9 – Snack & Learn

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee invites everyone to McFadden Community Center (211 Bridge Ave.) from 6–7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, to help consumers understand Marketplace health insurance options. The event is free and open to the public. Marketplace advocates provide an overview of the Health Insurance Marketplace, enrollment periods and the process to enroll for insurance on healthcare.gov. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call (423) 535-4358.

Feb. 10 – Boro Art Crawl

Appreciate Murfreesboro’s artistic talent at locations around the city from 6–9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. If you are interested in volunteering or being in the show, contact info@boroartcrawl.com or visit boroartcrawl.com.

Feb 11 – Honk Rattle and Roll Antique Car Display

Step back to the 1950s and 1960s through fashion and cars at Oaklands Mansion (900 N. Maney Ave.) from 1–4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. The event features a variety of vehicles from that time period owned by collectors across Tennessee. Honk Rattle and Roll is a member of Antique Automotive Club of America, which hosts at least 12 activities per year for Antique and Classic Cars enthusiasts. For more information, contact cet@comcast.net or visit hrr.aaca.com.

Feb. 11 – Smyrna Lions Club Sweetheart Dance

The Smyrna Lions Club invites you to its 19th Annual Valentine’s Sweetheart Dance, Dinner and Silent Auction at the Smyrna Town Centre (100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E., Smyrna) beginning with the silent auction, cocktails and appetizers from 6:30–8 p.m. At 8 p.m. the ballroom doors open, and dinner is served by Chef Michael and the Town Centre. “Valentine’s at the Oscars” is the theme and the red carpet will be rolled out with Dunning Shaw from Orlando as entertainment. Tickets are $150 per couple or $90 for a single ticket. For more information, call (615) 300-5709.



Feb. 11 – African American Dance Through History

Learn more about Black History Month with “African American Dance Through History” at the Patterson Park Community Center (521 Mercury Blvd.) from 1–3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. For more information, call (615) 893-7439 or gjenkins@murfreesborotn.gov.

Feb. 11 – Community Baby Shower

United Way hosts a Community Baby Shower at the Patterson Community Center (521 Mercury Blvd.) from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, for expecting mothers to learn about infant care and get free baby supplies as well as educational materials from 40 vendors. For information, call (615) 898-7885 or visit yourlocaluw.org.

Feb. 11 – Winter Wonderland Party for Preschoolers

Ignite energy in your preschoolers (ages 3–5) during the cold weather at the Wilderness Station at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, for a winter celebration featuring the reading of The Mitten by Jan Brett. Play, explore and discover the native animals with games and a craft. Admission is $3. For more information, contact (615) 217–3017 or outdoormurfreesboro@murfreesborotn.gov.

Feb. 12 – Dragon Harmony Intersection, a group of musicians under the baton of Kelly Corcoran, explores the music of China, featuring a combination of Chinese and Western instruments by composers Chen Yi, Zhou Long, Wu Fei, visiting Beijing musicians and Mei Han, Director of the Center for Chinese Music and Culture. The show is from 2–3:30 p.m. at Andrew Woodfin Miller, Sr. Education Center (503A Bell St., Suite 1600), and guests can even play the authentic Chinese instruments beforehand. For more information, call (423) 620-7177.

Feb. 14 – Rutherford Cable February Meeting

Join Dr. Rhea Seddon at Stones River Country Club (1830 NW Broad St.) at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, for “Reaching a Higher Orbit.” Dr. Seddon trained as a surgeon before becoming one of the first six women admitted to the U.S. Astronaut Corps. After three successful Space Shuttle flights, she left NASA to become the Assistant Chief Medical Officer at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She later co-founded LifeWings Partners and wrote a memoir of her life, Go for Orbit. Cost is $20 for members and $25 for guests. For more information, contact dawn.ruthcable@gmail.com.

Feb. 14 – Valentine Vows

Say “I do” all over again or for the very first time at Gateway Island (1875 W. College St.) as the gazebo will be available in one-hour increments from 9 a.m.–6 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. A registration fee of $50 provides punch, cookies and chairs for 12 guests (you must provide your own officiant). For more information, call (615) 893-2141.

Feb. 16 – The Connection, Business Networking at Mayday

The Connection: An Evening of Professional Networking and Business Brainstorming will be held from 5–7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Mayday Brewery, 521 Old Salem Rd. All Middle Tennessee entrepreneurs and professionals are welcome to attend this casual, no-obligation event, where they can meet other small-business owners and tap into one another’s experience and energy. An open roundtable discussion will encourage participation from those in attendance, asking them to articulate their vision for their business and calling for examples of some of the business challenges and solutions they are experiencing. The series will continue the third Thursday of each month.

Feb. 16 – Contemporary Calligraphy Class

Beginners and experts are invited to a contemporary calligraphy class at The Write Impression (120 S. Maple St.) from 6–9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, for a night filled with fun and learning. Learn to use dip pens, inks, papers and other supplies to add flair to party invitations and decorations, holiday cards, crafting and gifting. Class fee is $75 and includes supplies as well as snacks. Space is limited and registration is required. For more information, call (615) 217-2109.

Feb. 18 – Doors of Hope Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction

Doors of Hope invites you to its annual spaghetti and meatball dinner prepared by Chef Jim Africano and a silent auction featuring a variety of themed baskets and individual items at Blackman United Methodist Church (4380 Manson Pk.) from 5–8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. The cost for adults is $12, and $5 for children 12 and under. Handmade cannolis are sold separately for $3 each. Tickets can be purchased from the church or at the door of the event. For more information, visit opendoorsofhope.org or facebook.com/opendoorsofhope.

Feb. 18 – The Murfreesboro Lions Club Pancake Breakfast

Join The Murfreesboro Lions Club at the Lions Clubhouse (located in Cannonsburgh Village, 407 Hickerson Dr.) from 7–10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, for delicious pancakes, sausage patties, orange juice, milk and coffee. Cost is a contribution of $6 for adults and teens, $4 for children 6–12 and free for children under 5. Tickets are available at Lion Jeff Edge’s Edward Jones Office (1602 W. Northfield Blvd., (615) 895-8282), at Lion Jay Grannis’ office (515 W. Burton St., (615) 895-1040) or at the door. All proceeds benefit Lions Club Sight projects: eye screening of children, glasses, eye surgeries, Leader Dogs, etc. For more information, call (615) 896-1007.



Feb. 18 – Renaissance Festival Auditions

Audition for the 2017 Tennessee Renaissance Festival will be held at the Smyrna Bowling Center (95 Weakly Ln., Smyrna) on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Call backs are Feb. 19. From peasantry to nobles and fairies, actors can take a part in this Tennessee tradition. Auditions will also be held for The Midsummer Night Show and The Human Chess Match. Pre-register at tiny.cc/tnrenfest. For more information, contact tnrenfest@mac.com.

Feb. 25 – Wildlife Painting

Unleash your inner artist at the Wilderness Station (Barfield Park, 401 Volunteer Road), for a paint-a-long for any skill level ages 13 and up, featuring wildlife and nature from 10 a.m.–noon on Saturday, Feb. 25. Space is limited and and reservations are required. Admission is $15 and all materials are provided. For more information, contact (615) 217–3017 or outdoormurfreesboro@murfreesborotn.gov.

Feb. 27 – Murfreesboro Young Life Banquet

Learn more about Murfreesboro Young Life at its banquet at The Experience Community Church (521 Old Salem Rd.) beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27. The event will include fellowship and great food as high school and college friends share their Young Life experiences. Admission is free and donations appreciated. For more information, visit murfreesboro.younglife.org or email murfreesboroyounglife@gmail.com.

Throughout February – Wedding Dresses Through the Decades

View Oakland Mansions’s annual Wedding Dresses Through the Decades exhibit in Maney Hall (900 N. Maney Ave.) throughout February, Monday–Saturday 10 a.m.–4 p.m. and Sundays 1–4 p.m. The display features vintage gowns from the past 100 years adorned by women in the community. See Barbara Mandrell’s 1967 gown handmade by her mother, the white naval uniform worn by her husband, Ken Dudney, and her 25th Anniversary renewal silver lace gown made by Emmy Award-winning fashion designer Bob Mackie. Admission is $10. For more information, contact (615) 893-0022 or mb@oaklandsmuseum.org.

Ongoing – Mobile Food Pantry

Greenhouse Ministries offers a Mobile Food Pantry to people in the community in need of food. In order to receive food, come to the Greenhouse Ministries, 309 S. Spring St., to get a voucher for a specific time. If you are interested in volunteering, call (615) 494-0499.