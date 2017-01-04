Get Grounded

by Jennifer Durand

While considering my business theme for the new year, the word “grounded” came to mind. The word by itself resonated with ideals I want to weave into my business and personal life. I explored other meanings and found my excitement escalate as I discovered all the expanded ways of being grounded.

Initially, we think of grounded as being centered or stable. It is fundamental to have a solid foundation. Being rooted enables us to balance as we explore the variations available to us. If we wobble while finding or uncovering life’s mysteries and adventures, it is good to have structure to come back to—mental or physical—to check in with our core values and belief system. This helps balance the unstable or shaky thoughts, but also allows us to soar and move more freely with change knowing we are grounded at the core.

Exodus 3:5 – “Take your sandals off your feet, for the place on which you are standing is holy ground.”

The above quote doesn’t mean that the ground itself was “holy” but rather being in the presence of Omnipotence—where divine ideas and inspiration are found—is to be honored, respected and revered. That line of thought creates the foundation or core place for you to return to when questioning what life brings you.

What are other ways that getting grounded can serve us?

• Really thinking things through, not being impulsive. One of the meanings for the word “ground” is to “reduce to fine particles or dust,” to break a surface down to reduce its transparency. This “breaking down” means not settling for what’s on the surface, but really refining our process to see things for what are. After grinding out the particles that surround the truth, we can make better, more informed decisions. This grinding will smooth things out. It’s okay to have rough edges, knowing we can practice “grinding away” to reveal their hidden smoothness. Each part of the process contributes to the depth of how solid our ground is.

• Having your feet on the ground; being sensible and down-to-earth. You can have this state of mind while branching out and reaching higher. Having your feet on the ground represents your stable “home” that keeps you from floating or wandering aimlessly.

• Common ground. What connects us to others, to purpose, to life, to the Source of all existence? A powerful, more rooted feeling of belonging can strengthen our core. I encourage finding common ground with a good premise, that is uplifting—not the negative, sick or unhealthy. These will not elevate your thinking.

• Breaking ground. Establishing something new can be exciting. You still start from the foundation of whatever it is you are building, so, make it steady, solid and stable. Take your time. Be patient.

• Ground rules. Basic or governing principles can help you act in any situation or endeavor. It’s good to know where you stand—it’s forthright, it keeps things simple, honest and makes it easier to refer to when issues arise.

• To ground; burrow into a den or into hiding. There is a time for this. To escape from all of the noise of suggestion, opinion, information, temptation and activity. Snuggle in. Take time to reflect, gestate, gain clarity. The answers are always within you. Pay closest attention to “the still, small voice.”

• Often grounds; the underlying condition prompting an action, based on what we believe. We represent or voice our point based on what we feel strongly about. This interaction can be revealing. It can show us just how strong our resolve is, where we stand on a matter, or it can illuminate new ways of thinking.

• Ground. The connection between an electrical conductor and the earth. We need the ground (earth) to prevent the “high voltage energy” from dangerous voltage arising between them and other objects. I love this! Metaphorically, high energy brings excitement and power to what we are doing, but we also need the stability of being grounded to keep that energy from exploding into unmanageable pieces.

Everything has its place, function and purpose. Focus on being grounded first, then let your imagination roam, your body move. Then you will find yourself making better decisions and taking more positive action in all that you do.

Be like a tree: rooted, strong and focused from the trunk down, but graceful and flexible on top. — Me