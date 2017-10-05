Fall Fun: Pumpkins, Corn Mazes and so Much More!

by Meredith G. White

Fall is here, and with it comes pumpkin everything: candles, lattes, decor and, of course, pumpkin patches, a family tradition almost as sacred to some as going outside to pick out and chop down your own Christmas tree (which my family still does!). Pumpkin patches in the Murfreesboro area offer more than just picking out a pumpkin on which to carve scary faces and designs. At these area attractions, visitors can expect twisting corn mazes, food, games, music and activities for all ages.

Walden Farm

8653 Rocky Fork Rd., Smyrna

Open 3–6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.–6:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 12–4 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31.

This family-run farm offers a little something for everyone! Bring the kids in for pumpkin picking, face painting and rides on the pumpkin train, live music (weekends only), hayrides, corn maze, play areas and more. Enjoy seasonal delights like homemade pumpkin fudge, roasted pumpkin seeds, and hamburgers, hot dogs, funnel cakes and chocolate-dipped cheesecake. Start your Christmas shopping early by visiting the Country Store to buy toys, ceramics, jams and jellies, and wreaths and other arrangements.

For more information, call 615-220-2918 or visit waldenfarm.biz.

______

Batey Farms

3250 Wilkinson Pk., Murfreesboro

Open 5–11 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. Saturdays, and 12–8 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29 (weather permitting)

This 8th-generation family-owned-and-operated farm offers more than just pumpkins for guests. Explore the six-acre corn maze, let the kids climb up “hay mountain,” paint pumpkins and dive into the corn pits. Take a break and enjoy the food prepared at the concession stand and reserve your spot at their popular fire pits for a night of roasting marshmallows and spending time with family outdoors.

For more information, call 615-995-6682 or visit bateyfarms.com/corn-maze-pumpkins.

______

Lucky Ladd Farms

4374 Rocky Glade Rd., Eagleville

Open 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Wednesdays–Saturdays and 12–5 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29.

Try and find your way through the mind-bending Nashville Predators corn maze, find over 10 varieties of pumpkins to choose from, join Spookley the Square Pumpkin during the Fall Family Fun Festival, and don’t miss the sixth annual Pumpkin Princess and Corn Maze King Pageant. Kids—and adults—can also enjoy pony rides, games, hayrides and a petting zoo. Pack a picnic and enjoy lunch in the picnic area in front of the farm gates or enjoy the pizzas, hamburgers, hot dogs and hand-dipped Blue Bell ice cream at the concession stands.

For more information, call 615-274-3786 or visit luckyladdfarms.com.