Tedder
Current Issue

March 2018

by

 

 

___

FEATURES:

Waxface Records
Making sure Murfreesboro has a brick-and-mortar record store

Bluebird in the Boro
Tim James discusses annual Alive Hospice fundraiser shows.

Come and Drum Some
Mayday Brewery hosts March 22 Community Rhythm Event.

Bright Side of the Moon
TPAC hosts Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular on March 10.

Horseplay
Eagala Organization shows how horses help heal struggling humans.

Meet the Candidates for U.S. House
Desjarlais, Maddux, Reynolds and Phillips are running for office.

No Sazerac
Neighbors say no to distillery warehouse.

Flea Market
The future of the Nashville Flea Market and stadium

___

IN EVERY ISSUE:

Events
MTSU Star Party, Anime and Comic Kon and more

Sounds

Local Concerts
Stagger Moon; The Secret Commonwealth; and more!

Music Notes
The Justin Reed Show
Gravel Road Gypsies
Dewdrop Jamboree
Tiny Trio

Album Reviews
Casual Sects
Michael Jacobs

Living

Gardening
Another growing season has begun.

Art

Depression-era photos by Eudora Welty

Poetry in the ’Boro, March 11

Theater
The Taste of Sunrise
Pride and Prejudice

Food

Restaurant Review
Campus Subs

Recipe
Guinness Chocolate Cupcakes

Movies

Reviews
Annihilation
Phantom Thread

Living Room Cinema
Great Big Lies

News

Business Buzz
Riser Room; Dog Haus Biergarten; Cousin’s Maine Lobster Restaurant and more

Recommended Reading
Ecce Deus: Essays on the Life of Jesus Christ

Opinion

Phil Valentine
Blame sick people for mass violence.

Live . . . Well!
Dig Deeper

The Stockard Report
CBD gummy bust may backfire

Sports

MTSU Sports
Men rank in top 25

Sports Talk
Team USA Champs

Fitness
Sun and Smoothies

Posted: Friday, March 2nd, 2018

