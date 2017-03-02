March 2017

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

FEATURES

MURFREESBORO COMMUNITY RHYTHM EVENT RETURNS

Everybody Drum Some leads March 22 group drumming event at Mayday.

FREE RUN

Husband and wife music duo Russell and Kachina Rodden explore God’s love through music.

Z’S COMIC LAIR

Zambrano brother’s lifelong love of comics culminates in Murfreesboro shop.

BORO YOGA FEST

Local yoga instructors join forces for all-day yoga fest, March 18. Proceeds to help promote yoga in prisons.

SPECIAL KIDS RACE

Massive annual race serves as fundraiser for local Special Kids Therapy and Nursing Center.

EVENTS

Murfreesboro Aviation Poker Run, Lone Star Rodeo, Mardi Paws, Gatsby Party and more!

MUSIC

LOCAL CONCERTS

The WannaBeatles

Ludacris

Dewdrop Jamboree

T.H.B.

Commander Keen

The Cantrells

Bonhoeffer’s

The Acorn People

FOOD

Sub Stop: Stop for the Subs, Stay for the Pizza

Recipe: Sausage, Swiss Chard and Mushroom Bake

LIVING

Gardening: Planting for Wildlife

NINETY9

Herbalist creates remedies with local ingredients.

REVIEWS

The Lego Batman Movie

Hidden Figures

Get Out

Lion

54 FILM FEST

Teams compete in a quick-paced film project.

LIVING ROOM CINEMA

Awareness and Contemplation

TV SERIES

A Series of Unfortunate Events

NEWS

Navigating the System, Part 8: The Workhouse

’Boro Business Buzz

Vintage at the Avenue, Epps Mills Market, Nothing Bundt Cakes and more!

Money Pulse: Manage Your Credit

OPINION

The Stockard Report

Courts weigh Hobgood fallout as third lawsuit is filed.

Live Exceptionally . . . Well!

Put it on pause.

Views of a Conservative

Illegal immigrants with criminal records need to go.

SPORTS

MTSU Sports

Men’s basketball team captures regular season conference title

Lady Raiders still have a shot at C-USA title.

Sports Talk with Z-Train

Haters pile on Le Batard after Magic Johnson comment.