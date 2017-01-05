January 2017

The Avenue
FEATURES

Battling the Bots
Obama signs ticket bot bill into law, but will it be enough to combat price-gouging scalpers?

Watercolors by Carol Curtis
Center for the Arts hosts colorful exhibit in gallery this month.

Picking up the Tab
Murfreesboro residents to soon begin paying $5 monthly fee for trash collection services.

Fitness in Martial Arts
Martial arts training can be fun and beneficial for the whole family.

Get Fit Murfreesboro
Find a gym, CrossFit, yoga or martial arts program that fits you.

IN EVERY ISSUE

Events
Polar Bear Plunge, Alberta Tolbert book signing, African American Cultural Night and more!

Sounds

Local Concerts

Album Reviews
Aye Mammoth, Venomous Bones
The Mad Gear, The Mad Gear Must Pay

Music Notes
Old Time Jam Series at Mayday
Dueling Dulcimers
Root Road Releases New Single
Jeannie Seely Appears on The Justin Reed Show

Living
How You Can Affect Water Quality

Food

Restaurant Review: I Love Juice Bar

Recipe: Brussels Sprouts with Walnut Gremolata

Art
Nature photos by Spears McAllester

Theater
Rumors Brings Mystery to MLT

Movies
Allied
Passengers

Living Room Cinema
The Free Press

Game
Final Fantasy XV

News

Navigating the System
Part VI—Lower 940

Business Buzz
Helen’s Hot Chicken, Outpost Armory, Jug Creek Distillery, My 4 Dogs and more.

Opinion

The Stockard Report
Officers did not follow policy during April 2016 arrests at Hobgood Elementary.

Living … Exceptionally Well!
Get Grounded

Views of a Conservative
Hillary lost more electors than did Trump.

Q & A with State Rep. Bryan Terry
Republican sees Trump election as good for state rights.

Sports

MTSU Sports
Blue Raiders can’t contain Rainbow Warriors offense in Hawaii Bowl.

Sports Talk
Peyton, LeBron and the Cubs all had a successful 2016.

