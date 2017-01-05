January 2017

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff





FEATURES

Battling the Bots

Obama signs ticket bot bill into law, but will it be enough to combat price-gouging scalpers?

Watercolors by Carol Curtis

Center for the Arts hosts colorful exhibit in gallery this month.

Picking up the Tab

Murfreesboro residents to soon begin paying $5 monthly fee for trash collection services.

Fitness in Martial Arts

Martial arts training can be fun and beneficial for the whole family.

Get Fit Murfreesboro

Find a gym, CrossFit, yoga or martial arts program that fits you.

IN EVERY ISSUE

Events

Polar Bear Plunge, Alberta Tolbert book signing, African American Cultural Night and more!

Sounds

Local Concerts

Album Reviews

Aye Mammoth, Venomous Bones

The Mad Gear, The Mad Gear Must Pay

Music Notes

Old Time Jam Series at Mayday

Dueling Dulcimers

Root Road Releases New Single

Jeannie Seely Appears on The Justin Reed Show

Living

How You Can Affect Water Quality

Food

Restaurant Review: I Love Juice Bar

Recipe: Brussels Sprouts with Walnut Gremolata

Art

Nature photos by Spears McAllester

Theater

Rumors Brings Mystery to MLT

Movies

Allied

Passengers

Living Room Cinema

The Free Press

Game

Final Fantasy XV

News

Navigating the System

Part VI—Lower 940

Business Buzz

Helen’s Hot Chicken, Outpost Armory, Jug Creek Distillery, My 4 Dogs and more.

Opinion



The Stockard Report

Officers did not follow policy during April 2016 arrests at Hobgood Elementary.

Living … Exceptionally Well!

Get Grounded

Views of a Conservative

Hillary lost more electors than did Trump.

Q & A with State Rep. Bryan Terry

Republican sees Trump election as good for state rights.

Sports

MTSU Sports

Blue Raiders can’t contain Rainbow Warriors offense in Hawaii Bowl.

Sports Talk

Peyton, LeBron and the Cubs all had a successful 2016.